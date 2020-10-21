1/
Frey Eileen Eileen (Martin) FREY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Innisfree House, Kitchener at the age of 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Frey (2011). Dear mother of Judy Frey - Signoretti and Franco Signoretti, Ted Frey and Merle Fast, Laurie and Ken Kraft, and Andrew and Jen Frey. Loving grandma of Bronwyn Frey, Cressida Frey and Sam Tran, and Kyle Kraft. Devoted sister to Lloyd Martin, Delphine Wideman, and Ruth Ann and Grant Bauman. Predeceased by her parents Eli and Lauretta Martin, sister-in-law Delphine Martin, and brother-in-law Harold Wideman. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service in Hawkesville Cemetery will be announced in the spring. In memory of Eileen, donations to MCC or Innisfree House would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy and may be obtained by calling Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira, at 519-669-2207. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved