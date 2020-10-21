Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Innisfree House, Kitchener at the age of 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Frey (2011). Dear mother of Judy Frey - Signoretti and Franco Signoretti, Ted Frey and Merle Fast, Laurie and Ken Kraft, and Andrew and Jen Frey. Loving grandma of Bronwyn Frey, Cressida Frey and Sam Tran, and Kyle Kraft. Devoted sister to Lloyd Martin, Delphine Wideman, and Ruth Ann and Grant Bauman. Predeceased by her parents Eli and Lauretta Martin, sister-in-law Delphine Martin, and brother-in-law Harold Wideman. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service in Hawkesville Cemetery will be announced in the spring. In memory of Eileen, donations to MCC or Innisfree House would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy and may be obtained by calling Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira, at 519-669-2207. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com