Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Gerhard Schade. Dear mother of Klaus (Pam) Schade and Petra (Wolfgang) Kraiczi. Loved grandmother of Michael (Kaitlyn), and Jake (Chehayla) Kraiczi, and Jena and Steven and great grandmother of Brantley and Elijah. Dear sister of Hilde Sommerfeld, Walli Kloss and Bernhard and Finny Falkenberg. Frieda was predeceased by her sister Herta and brothers in law Alfred Seifert, Ernst Sommerfeld, and Karl-Heinz Kloss. Visitation will be held on Thursday November 5, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre 1001 Ottawa Street South in Kitchener. Due COVID-19, a private Funeral Service will be held. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering, provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff, and must maintain social distancing at all times. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. If you are feeling ill or have travelled outside of Canada in the past 14 days, please do not attend. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to Bethel Ladies Missionary League, or Bethel Senioren Verien, Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church 47 Sheldon Ave N, Kitchener, N2H 3M1 Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com