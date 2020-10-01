Friedrich NEUFELD

On September 27th, 2020, in the presence of family, Fred Neufeld passed peacefully to reunite with his late wife, Ingrid. Fred was born on May 24, 1930. A man of strong faith, it was fitting that he met Ingrid Wiens through a church youth group. Fred and Ingrid were married August 17, 1957. Fred was a kind and generous man who devoted much of his time to helping others. He proved it's never too late to pursue your dreams and attended night school to complete his University degree while working full-time and raising a family. Fred enjoyed a rewarding career with TD Canada Trust. He was a Rotarian and an active member of his church community. Throughout his life Fred and his adventure companion, Ingrid, completed several treks including the Bruce Trail (twice), the Chilkoot Trail and the Milford Track. This love of adventure, travel and hiking took them across Canada countless times and all over the world with visits to six continents. Fred continued to travel well into his eighties. His spark, warm smile and comforting presence will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know him. Fred will be greatly missed by his four children - Susan (David), Linda (John), Fred Jr. (Janet), David (Hannah); their twelve grandchildren and their partners - Kristin (Jeff), Heather (Matthew), Laura (Jamie), Jay (Morgan), Nicholas (Emily), Daniel (Ally), Megan, Claire, Taryn, Eloise, Hazel, and Solomon; and their seven great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister, Tina Plenert, and predeceased by his brothers Jake and John, his twin sister Frieda and his grandson, Trevor. We will miss Fred's generous spirit, humour, clever wit, kind demeanor and wise counsel. We cherish the lessons he taught of hard work, education and acceptance, and we will forever be inspired by his boundless love and devotion to family. The family has chosen to have a private interment with a celebration of Fred's life to follow in the future. Condolences for the family and donations to the Mennonite Central Committee or the Breslau Mennonite Church can be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.