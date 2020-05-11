Friedrich OFNER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Friedrich's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, at his residence on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Fritz Ofner of RR#3 Bright in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Julia (nee Tusch) whom he married December 26, 1964. Dear father of Stephen and wife Tammy of St. Clements and Nicki and wife Denise of Kitchener. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Greta, Madison, Adam and Aaron. Survived by his sister Johanna Eberle (late Karl) of Amriswil, Switzerland and by his "favourite" niece Patti Tusch of Waterloo and by his numerous nieces and nephews in Ontario and Europe. Fritz immigrated to Canada from Austria in 1951 where in 1964 they purchased the family farm near Drumbo and continued to live and farm for the next 56 years. He also worked as a Tool and Die Maker for 42 years while farming and raising his family. A private family service will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Blood Services would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be sent at www.gffh.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Glendinning Funeral Home, Plattsville

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glendinning Funeral Home
40 William Street
Plattsville, ON N0J 1S0
(519) 684-7409
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved