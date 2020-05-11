Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, at his residence on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Fritz Ofner of RR#3 Bright in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Julia (nee Tusch) whom he married December 26, 1964. Dear father of Stephen and wife Tammy of St. Clements and Nicki and wife Denise of Kitchener. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Greta, Madison, Adam and Aaron. Survived by his sister Johanna Eberle (late Karl) of Amriswil, Switzerland and by his "favourite" niece Patti Tusch of Waterloo and by his numerous nieces and nephews in Ontario and Europe. Fritz immigrated to Canada from Austria in 1951 where in 1964 they purchased the family farm near Drumbo and continued to live and farm for the next 56 years. He also worked as a Tool and Die Maker for 42 years while farming and raising his family. A private family service will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Blood Services would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be sent at www.gffh.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Glendinning Funeral Home, Plattsville
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 11, 2020.