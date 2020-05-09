March 3, 1964 - May 3, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Fred Stein at St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener on May 3, 2020 in his 57th year. Fred Stein, beloved husband and best friend of Barb Stein (nee Falesy) of 27 years. Loving father of Brett (Taylor) and Matthias. Cherished son of Helmut - predeceased and Karin Stein. Dear brother of Ute Schram (Bill), Andrea Cook (Will) and brother in law to Michael Falesy (Meg). After a 20 year plus career as a general machinist in the manufacturing industry Fred joined the staff at Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School as their Manufacturing Technology teacher on September 1, 2011. Fred loved sharing his knowledge and trade skills with his students. He was one of the founding staff members of the Electric Vehicle Club known around school as the E-racers and coached Junior Football during his time at W-O. Fred also served as W-O's OSSTF Staff President. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to everyone for their overwhelming support during this difficult time. To honour Fred's life going forward, the family would appreciate donations to the Fred Stein Memorial Award fund. This will be awarded annually to a graduating student from Waterloo Oxford Secondary School going on to pursue post-secondary education in Technological Studies. Donations to this scholarship may be made through Waterloo Education Foundation Inc. at wrdsb.ca/wefi, please indicate Fred Stein's name or "Fred Stein Memorial Award" in the comments. A celebration of Fred's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Condolences may also be left at www.henrywalser.com and memories or photos may be shared on the Facebook Memorial page for Fred Stein. Additional information for students can be found at https://wod.wrdsb.ca/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 9, 2020.