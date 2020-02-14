|
Passed away surrounded by his family at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on February 12, 2020 at the age of 89. Loving husband of 60 years to Anna (nee Mandracchia). Cherished father to Ignazio (Donna) and Albert (Stacey). Adored nonno to Christopher, Jocelyn and Serena. Missed by his brother Luciano, sister Filipa, sisters-in-law Giuseppina, Camelina, many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by his sister Liboria. Gabriele was a loving, caring family man. His family meant everything to him. He loved every moment he spent with his grandchildren and his time at the cottage. He will be dearly missed. Family will receive friends at T. LITTLE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 223 Main Street, Cambridge (519-623-1290) for visitation on Monday, February 17th from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. Prayers will be said at 2:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Ambrose Parish on Tuesday, February 18th at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Parklawn Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 14, 2020