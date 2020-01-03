|
with sadness and gratitude for his long life, Gaetano's family announces his peaceful passing, surrounded by love, on December 30, 2019 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, at the age of 92. Beloved husband and best friend to Francesca (nee Fiorino) for 70 years. Loving father of Josie Cumbo (late Andrea), Salvatore ("Sam)" Ingrao (Lana), Joe Ingrao and Angie Ingrao (Reg). Proud Nonno of Josina (Brent), Felice, Rio, Tano, Emily, Rachelle, Sabrina (DJ), Dayna (Dave), Colin and Ruston. Great-grandfather of Mikayla, Lauren, Brooklynn, David and Mayra. Gaetano is fondly remembered by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and his large extended family. He is predeceased by his parents, Salvatore and Calogera Ingrao, sister Michela Capazzi, brother Felice Ingrao and brother-in-law Bruno Fiorino. Gaetano was a proud and long-standing member of the Aurora Lodge OSIC and he will be missed by many friends. Thank-you to the compassionate nursing staff and doctors on the 4th Floor at Cambridge Memorial Hospital. Friends may call at the T. Little Funeral Home, 223 Main St., Cambridge, Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9pm. Parish prayers will be recited on Friday evening at 6:45pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 10am at St. Ambrose Church, 210 South St., Cambridge. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Our Lady of Victory Mausoleum, Burlington. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation or the Alzheimer Society and can be arranged by contacting the funeral home.