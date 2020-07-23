Garnet KOEHLER

It is with sadness that we share the news of Garnet "Bud" Koehler's death on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Bud, 89, lived most of his life in New Dundee. Beloved husband for 57 years of the late Shirley Koehler (née Sommers). Loving father of the late Pari Seifert (David) of Kitchener; James Koehler (Andrea) of Wellington; Lori Fried (Brian) of R.R.#4, Bright; and Ellen Koehler (Andrew McMurry) of Waterloo. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Nicole Blenkhorn (Gary), Nathan Fried (Shelby), Keenan Hofstetter (Scott), and Jack and Drew McMurry; and by his great-grandchildren Max and Luke Blenkhorn, and Sloane Fried. Bud was predeceased by his parents Edmund and Anna Koehler and his five siblings Nyle, Donald, Ruby, Dorothy, and Glen. At a young age he apprenticed as a carpenter with his father, and later in life he became a partner in a construction company. Bud was a champion motorcyclist, winning the Canadian Motorcycle Association White Trophy in 1957. He was inducted into the Canadian Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Waterloo Region Hall of Fame in 2011. Bud's family wishes to thank the staff at A.R. Goudie for their care and kindness. Interment at a later date in Union Cemetery, New Dundee. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Bud's memorial.