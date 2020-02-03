Home

Dr. Garry Edward PRINCE


1939 - 06
Dr. Garry Edward PRINCE Obituary
Garry passed away peacefully in his 81st year at St. Mary's General Hospital, after a long battle with heart disease. Garry was born in Toronto to Bill and Joyce Prince. He graduated from medicine at the University of Toronto in 1963. In 1968, he became accredited in psychiatry. Garry worked in Toronto for almost 50 years as a psychiatrist at the East General Hospital and the Scarborough Grace Hospital, as well as in his private practice. In 2015, Garry moved to Kitchener to be closer to his children and granddaughters. Garry is survived by his brother Lorne Prince, his brother Ross (Carol) Prince, his children David and Gail Prince, and granddaughters Katie and Emily. Garry's family will receive relatives and friends from 7-9 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 and from 3-3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. The Funeral Service will be held in the chapel on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Hospital Foundation (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Garry's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 3, 2020
