Passed away peacefully surrounded by the comfort and love of his family on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Stratford General Hospital. Garry was born on June 2, 1939 in Wiarton, Ontario a son of the late Arthur and Margaret (Evans) Gibbons. Garry Gibbons of New Hamburg in his 81st year. Beloved husband and best friend of Carolyn (Richmond) Gibbons whom he married on June 25, 1965. Cherished and loving father of Tammy McCutchen and Darren Gibbons (estranged). Dearly loved PAPA of Zachary McCutchen (Amanda Radcliffe), Tone Donaghey (Antony). Garry will be forever missed by his grand puppy Rex, niece Nancy Van der Klooster, nephew Todd Van der Klooster, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Robert (Janet) Richmond, Roger (Barbara) Richmond, Rosemary (Bill) Chesney and Tone's mother Alison Donaghey. Garry was a proud uncle to many nieces and nephews in the Richmond Family. Predeceased by his sister Janice (Joe) Van der Klooster, brothers-in-law James Richmond and Geoffrey Richmond. Garry was employed at Doug Carter Electric, Innerkip & Ron Jackson Sales & Service, New Hamburg. Garry had a great sense of humour to all who knew him. He was a long time member of Zion United Church Choir, honoured by Scouts Canada for his 55 years of service, played euphorium horn in the New Hamburg Citizens Band - directed by Arthur Gibbons in the early years. He was a Past Master of the New Dominion Lodge 205 A.F & A.M., member of Gold Wing Road Riders Association and was a Board Member of Wilmot Woodworking & Craft Shop. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron Street, New Hamburg, on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 p.m. A Masonic service will be conducted at the funeral home Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. under the auspices of New Dominion Lodge #205. A memorial service to celebrate Garry's life will take place on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family would like to extend a Thank You to Nithview for the lovely Tuesday evenings of music and the Kiwanis Bus Program, and to the Dr's, Nurses and staff at the Stratford General hospital for your compassionate and kind care shown to Garry and the entire family. As expressions of sympathy, donations would be kindly accepted to the Zion United Church or a and can be done by contacting the funeral home. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca 'GONE HOME'
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 14, 2020