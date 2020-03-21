|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family, on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Steadman Hospice, Brantford, at the age of 72. Loving and devoted husband of Jane (nee Rathwell). Beloved father of Sandra Lee (Jeffery). Survived by his sisters Sandra Cassidy (Allan) and Connie Sue McCrorey (Bill) and brother Ted Robinson. Garry will also be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Predeceased by his parents Nathan and Irene Robinson, as well as his brothers Jack and Thomas Robinson. At Garry's request cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. A special thank you to the doctors, nurses, care givers and volunteers at Stedman Hospice for their care and compassion shown to Garry and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Steadman Hospice, Brantford would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 21, 2020