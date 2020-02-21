Home

Today's the 10th anniversary of the day that I lost you, And for a time it felt as though my life had ended too. But loss has taught me many things and now I face each day, With hope and happy memories to help me on my way. Although I am full of sadness that you're no longer here, Your influence still guides me and I still feel you near. What we shared will never die as it lives within my heart, Bringing strength and comfort while we are apart. Not a day goes by we don't think of you, Your love, laughter and sense of humor. We feel your presence in our lives everyday And hope you continue to watch over us. We miss you more than ever. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed Your loving wife Joanne Daughter Vicky (George Glowik) Sons Jeff (Karen), Greg and Grandchildren
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 21, 2020
