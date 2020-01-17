|
Gary David Acheson passed away at his home in Harriston, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in his 72nd year. Amazing husband of the late Janis Ann Acheson. Wonderful father of Susan G. Acheson, and David and Sandy Acheson, both of Guelph, and grandfather of Josh Acheson. Dear brother of Ron and Diane Acheson of Kenilworth, Paul Acheson, Ken Acheson, and Karen Ladd and Randy Burnett, all of Listowel, and Nancy and Brian Hymers of Kinloss. Gary will be remembered as a kind and loving man by his many nieces and nephews, as well as all his friends and extended family. Friends and family may call at the Hardy-Lee Funeral Home, Harriston on Monday, January 20th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Crossroads Life Church, Harriston on Tuesday, January 21st at 11:00 a.m. Spring interment in Donegal Cemetery, Elma Township. Memorial donations to Canadian Diabetes Association or Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.hardyleefuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 17, 2020