Dave, Susan and Sandra Acheson would like to extend heartfelt thanks to our family friends and neighbours who joined with us in honouring the life and memory of our father Gary Acheson. Our thanks go out to dear friend Kelly along with Cindy and the First Responders Fire/Ambulance personnel.Special thanks to Wellington County OPP Sergeants R. Smith, R. Martin, as well as Constables P. Mullen and A. Couzens for their compassion and support. Many thanks to Allan Lee and staff of the Hardy Lee Funeral Home for their guidance, care and comfort ,and to Pastor John Finochio with the Crossroads Life Church as well as those who provided the luncheon following the beautiful service and heartfelt thanks to Becky Rolston-Dunphy for your continuing compassion,support, and comfort. Thank you to all, for the cards,flowers ,donations and visits to the house during this difficult time. Your love and support were very much appreciated.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 28, 2020