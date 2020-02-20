Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wall-Custance Funeral Home
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary FOREMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Allan FOREMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Allan FOREMAN Obituary
Passed away on February 16, 2020 surrounded by his family at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, at the age of 65. Predeceased by his father James and mother Joan. Beloved husband of Helena, father to Lorraine (Darin), and Jim (Karen). Proud grandfather to Mandy, Joey and Theo, and great-grandfather to Katie. Gary will be greatly missed by his sisters Donna (Johnny) and Brenda and their children along with brother and sister-in law Rick and Cathy and their children, (who will always hold a special place for him in the Vella family heart). Gary will also be missed by many nephews, nieces and close friends. Special thanks to Bayshore Health Care and all of the PSWs that shared their love and support and were always there for Gary. A celebration of life will be held March 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Louie's on Lewis, 84 Lewis Road, Guelph. Please join us to share memories and stories. Arrangements the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com. Donations to the Kidney Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -