Passed away on February 16, 2020 surrounded by his family at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, at the age of 65. Predeceased by his father James and mother Joan. Beloved husband of Helena, father to Lorraine (Darin), and Jim (Karen). Proud grandfather to Mandy, Joey and Theo, and great-grandfather to Katie. Gary will be greatly missed by his sisters Donna (Johnny) and Brenda and their children along with brother and sister-in law Rick and Cathy and their children, (who will always hold a special place for him in the Vella family heart). Gary will also be missed by many nephews, nieces and close friends. Special thanks to Bayshore Health Care and all of the PSWs that shared their love and support and were always there for Gary. A celebration of life will be held March 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Louie's on Lewis, 84 Lewis Road, Guelph. Please join us to share memories and stories. Arrangements the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com. Donations to the Kidney Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 20, 2020