|
|
Gary Gehiere of Lucknow passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in his home on February 29, 2020 at the age of 77. He was the beloved husband of Winona (nee Purdy) for 57 years. Gary was born in Hespeler, Ontario on December 20, 1941 to the late Jesse Waumsley and Arsene Gehiere. Dear father of Robyn Larabee of Lucknow and Gary Gehiere (Petrina Burkhart) of California. Missed by his grandchildren West, Wilhelmina, and Volker. Survived by his sister Elaine McCallum of Palmerston and his brother Joe Gehiere of Montreal. A Private Celebration of Gary's Life will be held. Interment South Kinloss Cemetery. To learn more about Gary's journey please read his blog at www.firstpersonstories.ca. Memorial information and condolences online at www.mackenzieandmccreath.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 2, 2020