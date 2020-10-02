1955-2020 Gary Jackson of Ayr passed away suddenly at his residence on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the age of 64 years. He was the beloved, father of Taylor (Austin Sop) and Layne Jackson. He was a son to his loving mother Greta Jackson of Cambridge and brother to his siblings Gail, Blair, and Beverly. Predeceased by his father Robert Jackson. He is also remembered greatly by his co-parent and friend, Jennifer Tate (Mike Mills) of New Dundee. Gary grew up in Waterloo and knew from his first day of kindergarten that he wanted to be a truck driver He retired after driving for 35 years, and now we will miss his never-ending stories of travels throughout North America and his beloved daughters. He is remembered by friends and family as a humorous, stubborn, and quick-witted man who always tried to make the best of everything. His daughters will remember him for his contagious laughter and kind heart. A private family visitation will take place at the Glendinning Funeral Home, Plattsville and a celebration of life will take place later on. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Epilepsy Canada in Gary's memory would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be posted at www.gffh.ca