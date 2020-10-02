1/1
Gary JACKSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1955-2020 Gary Jackson of Ayr passed away suddenly at his residence on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the age of 64 years. He was the beloved, father of Taylor (Austin Sop) and Layne Jackson. He was a son to his loving mother Greta Jackson of Cambridge and brother to his siblings Gail, Blair, and Beverly. Predeceased by his father Robert Jackson. He is also remembered greatly by his co-parent and friend, Jennifer Tate (Mike Mills) of New Dundee. Gary grew up in Waterloo and knew from his first day of kindergarten that he wanted to be a truck driver He retired after driving for 35 years, and now we will miss his never-ending stories of travels throughout North America and his beloved daughters. He is remembered by friends and family as a humorous, stubborn, and quick-witted man who always tried to make the best of everything. His daughters will remember him for his contagious laughter and kind heart. A private family visitation will take place at the Glendinning Funeral Home, Plattsville and a celebration of life will take place later on. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Epilepsy Canada in Gary's memory would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be posted at www.gffh.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved