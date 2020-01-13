|
Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 at the age of 64. Beloved spouse to Pam for 32 years. Devoted father to Adam and cherished father-in-law to Ana. Brother-in-law to D'Arcy and Rose, Brenda and Gil. Dear uncle to Wayde, Joyce, the late Lance (2000), Terry, Katelyn, Brandon and Craig. Great-uncle Kiwi to Erica, Jennifer, Deanna, Owen, Everly and Jameson. Brother to Cheryl Lewington and Cindy Bricker (Dave). Will be greatly missed by his extended family and many friends. Predeceased by his parents, Jim and Eva, and his mother-in-law, Rita Bordeleau. Gary loved the outdoors and fishing. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Gary's family will receive relatives and friends from 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm on Monday, January 20th, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A Celebration of Life will be held in the funeral home chapel at Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reception to follow. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Hospice of Waterloo Region or Grand River Hospital Foundation - Nephrology Department would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 13, 2020