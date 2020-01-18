|
It is with a heavy heart that we are saying goodbye to Gary Kirk Macdonald, also known as "Grumpy" to family and friends. He passed away at the age of 88 on January 11,2020 at 8:00 p.m. at the Grey Nuns Hospital. Gary will be lovingly remembered and missed by his Wife of 53 years Agnes, sisters Ellen (P.d. Jim), Jan (Sharon), daughters Karen (Brian), Cheryl (Kevin), Kim (Paul), Tami (Vaughan), Cindy, Deborah (Frank), Marilyn (Steve) and Donna (Don), as well as his #1 son, Cliff. Also 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great- grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Gary was predeceased by his loving parents John and Edna, and brothers Paul and Bradley. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 18, 2020