Frankow, Gary Mitchel Born in Timmins, Ontario in 1943. Passed away on November 12, 2020 at the Village at University Gates (Waterloo) due to complications of Myasthenia Gravis at the age of 77. Beloved best friend and husband to Carolyn "Carole" for 57 years. Predeceased by his brother Ron Frankow (2020) and survived by his sister-in-law Carole Frankow. Uncle of Jason Frankow. Brother-in-law of Bill Guillette (Nancy Stone) and remembered fondly by relatives here in Ontario and Western Canada. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Private Cremation has taken place. A virtual celebration of life will take place at a later date with the sprinkling of Gary's ashes along the Springsyde shore of Peninsula Lake. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Myasthenia Gravis Society of Canada. would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Gary's memorial.