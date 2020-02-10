Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Slimmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Stuart Slimmon


1941 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Stuart Slimmon Obituary
Passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Ed and Kathleen Slimmon and nephew Jeff Slimmon. Beloved husband of Diane (nee Strahm) for 55 years. Loving father of David (Arianne Richeson) and Mary (Brooke Young). Doting Poppa of Savannah, Audrey, and twins Henry and Alice Slimmon. Dear brother of Don (Jean) and their sons Brad (Darlene Manning) and Mark. Beloved brother-in-law of Janet Strahm. A graduate of WLU and U of T, Gary spent most of his professional life as a teacher of French and Spanish and language consultant for the WRDSB. His friends and family remember him for his sense of humour, sharp wit, love of music, and undying faith and frustration in the Maple Leafs. Gary's family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 7 - 9 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Gary's life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, follow by a reception. Private cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association of Canada, St. Mary's Hospital Foundation or a (cards available at the Funeral Home).
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -