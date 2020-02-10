|
|
Passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Ed and Kathleen Slimmon and nephew Jeff Slimmon. Beloved husband of Diane (nee Strahm) for 55 years. Loving father of David (Arianne Richeson) and Mary (Brooke Young). Doting Poppa of Savannah, Audrey, and twins Henry and Alice Slimmon. Dear brother of Don (Jean) and their sons Brad (Darlene Manning) and Mark. Beloved brother-in-law of Janet Strahm. A graduate of WLU and U of T, Gary spent most of his professional life as a teacher of French and Spanish and language consultant for the WRDSB. His friends and family remember him for his sense of humour, sharp wit, love of music, and undying faith and frustration in the Maple Leafs. Gary's family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 7 - 9 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Gary's life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, follow by a reception. Private cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association of Canada, St. Mary's Hospital Foundation or a (cards available at the Funeral Home).
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 10, 2020