Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 69. Beloved husband of Rosemarie for 48 years. Loving Dad of David (Patty) and Deanne Friess (Dave). Cherished Papa to Grace and Kate. Dear brother to Helen Dillmann and Karen Duldhardt. Sadly missed and remembered by brother-in-law, Frank Guthier (Inara) as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers, Mervyn (Ruth) and Elmer (Lorna) and brothers-in-law, Karl Dillmann and Rolf Duldhardt. Gary was employed with Kraus Floors for 34 years retiring as CEO in 2007. He travelled all over the world for work, to several locations in the US, Europe and many other countries including, Saudi Arabia and over 35 visits to Australia. He continued to enjoy travelling the world after retirement with Rose and visited over 60 countries. He had a passion for history, news, current events and could often be found reading one of his three daily newspapers. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was also a loving minister in the New Apostolic Church. Gary's family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the New Apostolic Church, 160 Margaret Ave, Kitchener. Funeral Service will be held by Bishop Apfelbeck at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the New Apostolic Church. Private interment at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Neuroendocrine Tumour Society or the New Apostolic Church would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Gary's memorial.