Genovefa (Jenny) passed away peacefully and unexpectedly after a short illness on Friday, June 5, 2020, in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Martin Schneider. Dear mother of Hildegard (Toni) and Martin (Sandy). Cherished Oma of Anita (Donovan) and Andrea (Aron). Born in Austria in 1927 into a loving family with 12 siblings, Jenny emigrated to Canada where she resided in Kitchener, Ontario. She was an avid gardener, great cook and seamstress, animal lover, and a long-time and faithful member of her congregation. Jenny will be deeply missed by her family and many friends who had the pleasure of knowing her over the years. The family wishes to thank the ICU staff at Grand River Hospital for their loving and compassionate care. Due to current limitations, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.erbgood.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 9, 2020.
