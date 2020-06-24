It is with heavy hearts that we announce that George passed away peacefully in his sleep. Husband of Jean Willis of Fergus, Ontario and dad to Paula Davis (Wayne), John Gore (Shelley) and Ed Willis (Judy). Predeceased by his sons David Willis 1967, Terry Gore 1997 and Dan Willis 2010(Tracy). Brother of Ted Willis (Mabel), Ken DesOrmeaux, Shirley MacMillan (Frank), Eileen Moffit (Barry), Bridget Leslie (Doug), Dorothy Marshall (Denton, Cameron Willis (Wendy), Stuart Willis (Betsy), Lenore Basaraba (Bruce), Shannon Baretta (Art). Predeceased by grandparents that raised him, parents and 2 brothers. He will be deeply missed by grandchildren: Matthew, Tabitha (Grant), David, Dana (Darian), Cassandra, Sharla (Sean), Brandon, Cody (Shayna), Natasha, Garrett, Morgan, Brody, Nicholas, Catherine, Cole and Carter. Great-grandchildren: Griffin, Avayah, Archer, Aurora. Will be missed by cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and his donkey "Walker" at the donkey sanctuary in Guelph. George's laughter and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all. One of George's pride and joy was working on the restoration of the 1934 Fergus Fire Truck. George worked at Moore's in Fergus and was a member of the Fergus Fire Department. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are entrusted to The Graham Giddy Funeral Home, 280 St. David Street South in Fergus. Family only service at the burial plot. Memorial service to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Fergus Fire Department Association, 250 Queen St. West, Fergus, N1M 1S8 for the 1934 Fergus Fire Truck.