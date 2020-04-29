Home

George Allen ROBBINS

George Allen ROBBINS Obituary
Peacefully on April 25, 2020 George Allen Robbins relocated from his home on earth to his home in heaven. George was the loving and devoted husband to Nora for 68 years. He was the most caring and humble man that his children have ever known and left a beautiful example for them to follow. He had a true servants heart. Deeply loved by his children, Donna (Jim) Burkholder, David Robbins, Darlene (Larry) Holderman, and 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A private family burial will be taking place. In lieu of flowers, donations to First Baptist Church, Waterloo would be appreciated. Please see tranquilitycremation.com for more information
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 29, 2020
