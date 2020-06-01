With broken hearts and immense sadness, we announce that George Ariss passed away on May 29, 2020, after receiving a cancer diagnosis just four short weeks ago. George was the devoted and loving husband and partner to Joanne (nee Smith) of Guelph for 42 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his children Jason (Alex) and Jesse (Nicole) and fondly remembered by his grandchildren Parker, Colby, Annabelle, and Arthur. He was predeceased by his daughter Wendi (2014). George is survived by his sister Marilyn (John) of Brantford, his Smith sisters-in-law and their husbands, and his many nieces and nephews, who will all miss him dearly. He was so very proud of his two sons — George loved to spend time at the family cottage with Jason, and could often be found discussing the latest in technological innovations with Jesse. As a true renaissance man, George's family and friends admired his incredible ability to carry out any restoration project he set out to do. He had a life-long curiosity that began on his childhood farm, and stayed with him throughout his professional and entrepreneurial career. He had a large circle of friends and business acquaintances in Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo, and Otter Lake, Seguin Township. We would like to thank the nurses, doctors, and staff at the Guelph General Hospital and Hospice Wellington for the compassionate, kind, and attentive care given to George and his family. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date, once current restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Wellington (519-836-3921) or the Canadian Cancer Society (519-249-0074). Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 1, 2020.