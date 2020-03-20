|
|
Surrounded by family, George Beverley Lamont (b. Feb 8th, 1934) of Cambridge passed away on March 15th, 2020, survived by beloved wife Karin, daughter Susan, sons Donald, George, and James, 4 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. A native of Trail, BC, George served in the Royal Canadian Artillery as an airborne Forward Observation Officer, then later entered the Navy and conducted the Expo 86 military band, finishing his military service with 4 medals. George was a charismatic Math and Band teacher in Vancouver, leading students to district music awards. George was a Mason in Vancouver University Lodge 91 and later BC Grand Lodge, and a member of the Scottish Rite. Active in the community, George was a fundraiser speaker for the United Way, a member of the Naval Officers' Association of BC, the Cambridge Shrine Club, the board of St. John Ambulance, and the Cambridge Concert Band. Due to restrictions on gatherings because of the coronavirus, the family will host a private funeral by invitation at 11am on Friday, March 20th at Parklawn cemetery in Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the or the Kidney Foundation of Canada.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 20, 2020