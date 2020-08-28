CHERRY George passed August 22, 2020 at Innisfree House, Kitchener, Ontario. Born on January 28, 1935 at Galt Hospital. George will be sadly missed by his wife of 66 years Loreen (nee Ciuciura) and sons George (Eleanor), Allan (Jackie), Donald, and daughter in law Allyson. Grand Children Randy (Mona), Kelly (Paul), Alaynna (Sid), Dustin, Kyle, Wesley, Dylan and Cameron. George had 11 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great grandchild. Predeceased by son Randy Cherry , parents Allan and Sadie Cherry, sister Doreen Hilborn, brother Stanley Cherry. George worked at Canadian General Tower for 35 years. He was also a member of the Galt and Preston legion where he liked to play snooker as well as cards with his buddies. George also enjoyed playing golf and loved to hunt and fish. Donations will be appreciated to either the Legion or your favorite charity
. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place.