Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of the late Agatha "Angie" (nee Nissen) Cebula (2003). Loving father of Gwenne Schickler, Bill Schickler and Darren Schickler (Shelly Zister). Cherished grandpa to Kristina Keller, Jaden, Jorja and Zak Schickler. Brother of Rick Cebula. Predeceased by his parents, Steve and Janina Cebula, and his siblings Raymond, Barbara and Irene. George's family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener (519) 749-8467 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 5-8pm. Please RSVP to attend. Private family interment at Woodland Cemetery at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice of Waterloo Region would be appreciated by the family. Visit henrywalser.com
for George's memorial and to RSVP.