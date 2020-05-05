Called to "the Great Gig in the Sky" at his home on the evening of April 30, 2020 with his loving family by his side. After a life devoted to family and long-lasting friendships, George has been granted the eternal peace and rewards that he so richly deserves. He is lovingly remembered by Anne, his wife of 47 years, his son Jon and his wife Erica, his daughter Amy and her husband Brook McArthur, his grandsons Colbey and Kristian Hind, and his brother Don Hind, as well as his brothers and sisters-in-law of the Drago family - Rick, Cathy Weiss, Jim (Sheree), Louis (Joanne), and David (Mary Jo) and his many nieces and nephews. George is sadly missed by his, "heating pad" and furry friend Lexi, who laid with him every day for the past three weeks. Born April 3, 1949, in Waterloo, George is predeceased by his parents Ader and Anna Hind and his brother John. Also predeceased by his special parents-in-law, Lou and Helen Drago. Until "retirement", George enjoyed a long career in the insurance business as a Commercial Underwriter, where he made many friendships throughout the insurance industry. George's wish was "I just want people to remember me with a smile." So... When you go under the phones and "the Floyd" song begins, telling you to "breathe, breathe in the air; don't be afraid to care"... SMILE FOR GEORGE. And when you have lunch with your "best buddies" over a beer and tomato juice, a slice of pizza with groceries on top, or a pound of chicken wings or maybe just a bowl of popcorn...SMILE FOR GEORGE. And when you celebrate events with your family and finish it off with a piece of chocolate cake and ice-cream... SMILE FOR GEORGE. And when you engage your recliner for Sunday's final round or your 4:30 soap or the evening with the Bruins or Blue Jays... SMILE FOR GEORGE. And when you see dust on the t.v. stand and you get up to dust it; and then you fill out your golf pool knowing that someone in his family will win the money... SMILE FOR GEORGE. And when you have a puff at 4:20 or pour a glass of beer for your dear at "five past nine"...SMILE FOR GEORGE. And "even when the song is over", and you say, "where have I been, was it just a dream, dear?"...SMILE FOR GEORGE. We would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to Dr Joe Kim, the doctors and nurses at Grand River Regional Cancer Centre for their constant care and compassion during George's treatments. We would also like to thank the doctors and nurses with Paramed Home Healthcare, especially Courtney who was with him on his last day. In lieu of flowers a donation to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre, the KW Humane Society or Waterloo Regional Food Bank would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements can be made through Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. A celebration of George's life will be held at a later date when it is safe for people to gather. "Isn't Life Strange"...have a listen to The Moody Blues and SMILE FOR GEORGE.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 5, 2020.