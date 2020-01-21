Home

George Edward STUBBERT

Passed away at St. Luke's Place, Cambridge on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Vera Stubbert. Beloved father of the late Robert and Donna. Dear grandfather of Brian Morrissey, Michelle Mader, Steven Morrissey, and John Morrissey. Loved great-grandfather of Kadie, Stephen, Ashley, Dain, and Zade, and great-great-grandfather of Charlie. Dear brother of Yvonne Johnston. Predeceased by his 14 brothers and sisters. George worked for Uniroyal for 35 years, and will be remembered and missed by his former colleagues. George's family will receive relatives and friends at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900) on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6 - 9 p.m. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 2 - 1373 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3R6. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 21, 2020
