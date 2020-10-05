1/1
George (Gerhard) EITZEN
On Friday, October 2, 2020, with his eldest two children at his side, George Eitzen passed peacefully to reunite with his late wife, Annie. His struggle with COPD is over and he can breathe with ease. George was born into a farming family on January 4, 1928 near Schoensee, a Mennonite Colony in the Ukraine. He emigrated to Canada, arriving in Manitoba on October 31, 1949. George had a strong faith and was an active member of W-K United Mennonite Church, where he met Annie Stobbe and married her on Thanksgiving weekend, 1956. They had four children and enjoyed life in Waterloo. George is survived by his children Werner (Debbie), Erika (Jim d. 2018), Ron (Kathy) and Gary (Kris); eight grandchildren, Lindsay (Mark), Katarina, Adrian, Steven (Cassandra), Andrew, Emily, Jasper and Jack; and his new great-grandchild Arianna Angelina Palumbo, born September 15, 2020. He is also survived by two sisters Erna Eitzen and Maria Giebert and sister-in-law Frieda Sperling. He will be missed by many who called him Uncle George. From the day his first grandchild was born, he was known as Opa to us all. Playing with children was his greatest joy. A private family funeral will be held at noon on Tuesday, October 6th. Interment will take place at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. A "Celebration of Life" will be organized for a later date when it is safe to do so. Condolences to the family and donations to W-K United Mennonite Church may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
