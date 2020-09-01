George GALE

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our father, surrounded by the love of his family on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was a remarkable man who left an impression on everyone he met. When he wasn't on the golf course he was donating his time to many charities. He was a proud and valued member of the Preston Heights Community Group. He will be sadly missed by all his siblings, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. We take comfort knowing he's reuniting with his wife of 69 years Kay, and his daughter Elaine. A special thank you to the doctors and staff at Cambridge Memorial Hospital for the exceptional care they gave him. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family service will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Preston Heights Community Centre. Online condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com