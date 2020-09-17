1/1
George Hill of Waterloo, Ontario, died peacefully in his home on Thursday September 3rd at the age of 92. Born in 1927 in Nairn, a small seaside town in the north east of Scotland, George was the youngest of 7 children of the late Charles Ormond Hill, and Jamima (nee Sutherland) Hill. George is predeceased by his siblings Margaret, Charles, Laura, Maisy (James), John, and Betty (Don). After his education in Nairn at Millbank Public School and Nairn Academy, George followed his brothers into the British Army where he served in Germany, Malaya and the Middle East. He was selected for the Malayan Scouts and became a member of the 22nd Special Air Service (SAS) Regiment where he spent several years parachuting into the Malayan jungle in search of insurgents. George ended his military career in British Military Intelligence in 1954 after serving in the Middle East during the Suez crisis. George emigrated to Canada where he worked for 8 years at the Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto, followed by 23 years at the University of Waterloo where he worked with Wes Graham and a team of accomplished academics to build the Computer Science department to international acclaim. George retired from the U of W in 1991, but maintained many deep friendships from his time there. George was known by friends and colleagues equally for his dependability, and his wicked sense of humour. He loved most sport with a particular passion for horses, golf, and sailing. George is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Joan (Maygers), his sons Duncan (Heather Pirie) and James, and his grandchildren Connor and Ava. Private cremation has taken place and will be followed by a Celebration of Life once it is safe to hold public gatherings. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Special Air Service Regimental Association would be appreciated. A link to make a donation via Paypal can be found at: https://www.¬marsandminerva.co.uk/ Visit www.henrywalser.com for George's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 17, 2020.
