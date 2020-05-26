George Kuepfer
Of Mississauga, passed away at Creditview Hospital on Sunday May 24, 2020 at the age of 75. Loving father of Raymond and Laurann, Paul and Ellen, Mervin and friend Kelly, Linda and Rodney White, Lloyd and Catherine. Missed by his 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Fondly remembered by his sister Anna Jantzi, brother-in-law John Jantzi and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents Jonathon and Drusilla (Steckley) Kuepfer, two brothers in infancy, brother Rufus and wife Sarah Kuepfer, sisters Leona Jantzi, Ida and husband Peter Schwartz and brother-in-law Dan Jantzi. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Brenneman Funeral Home, Atwood (519-356-2382). Interment in Riverdale Cemetery, Millbank. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to the Lung Health Foundation would be appreciated by the family. www.brennemanfuneralhome.ca

Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 26, 2020.
