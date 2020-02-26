|
Passed away peacefully at Golden Years Nursing Home on Saturday February 22nd 2020 at the age of 86 after a long battle with Alzheimers. Beloved husband, soulmate and best friend to Vivienne for 53 years. Cherished father of David (Terry), Barbara Foster (Derek), Sandra Robinson (Dave) and Carol Lamb (Denise). Proud grandfather of Lindsay, Michael, Ruth and Sarah. A lover of music, family and life, he had a special gift for making people laugh - even right to the end. Special thank you to the wonderful staff at Golden Years for their excellent and compassionate care. As per George's wishes the family is planning an intimate celebration of life to be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be made by donation to Golden Years Nursing Home, Eagle Street, Cambridge in George's name.
