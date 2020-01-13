|
Passed away peacefully at his home, RR 1, Wallenstein on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the age of 87 years. Husband of Anna (Martin) Horst. Father of Leonard and Verna Horst of Linwood, Alice and Noah Gingrich of RR 2, Drayton, Abner and Erma Horst of RR 3, Wallenstein, Marvin and Marie Horst of RR 1, Wallenstein, Shirley and Earl Martin of RR 1, Elmira, Clare and Emma Horst of RR 3, Wallenstein. Grandfather of 40 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Brother of Harvey and Joyce Horst of Saskatoon, SK, Daniel and Florence Horst of RR 1, Elmira, and Melinda Martin of RR 1, Elmira. Predeceased by his parents Samuel and Martha (Martin) Horst, son Laverne Horst, grandson Lawrence Horst, and brother-in-law Ervin Martin. Visitation will take place on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. and on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at the family home, 4380 Posey Line, RR 1, Wallenstein. Family service will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the home, then to Linwood Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 13, 2020