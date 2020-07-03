Peacefully at home on June 29th in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Glenda (nee Jarvis) for nearly 60 years. Dear father of Bruce (Michelle), Donald, Jane (David) Linton, and Christine (Rob). Cherished grandpa of Emily, Kyle, Laura and Colleen. He will be missed by his sister Elizabeth (Ehin) Ariss and brother Jim (Vera). Pete was born in Galt to William and Francis Morton on November 27, 1934. He was a hardworking, lifelong farmer who loved to be behind the wheel of his truck, a John Deere tractor, the Massey loader, his lawnmower, or his golf cart. He was a proud, and longtime member, of the Farmers' Euchre in Cambridge. He was a member of the Glen Morris United Church serving for many years on the cemetery board. Pete enjoyed the simple things in life: crop tours; gardening with his trusty hoe and rubber boots; grass cutting; making sure the birds and squirrels were well fed; reading a good book or newspaper; watching sports and soaps from his lazy boy; visiting with friends or family; lots of ice cream and sweets; and having a coke on the front porch. He loved his cats over the years and will be missed by feline friend Maggie (the perfect cat). Everyone was drawn to Pete, and enjoyed his company and good sense of humour. The family is grateful to have spent the last few months of Pete's life with him in the comfort of his own home overlooking the village of Glen Morris. To honour his wishes, cremation and a private family service will take place. As expressions of sympathy, donations in Pete's memory may be made to the Glen Morris Cemetery or the SPCA.



