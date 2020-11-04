George Cockburn, 81 of Kitchener, formally of Stratford and Burlington, passed into the presence of his Saviour, on October 21st after a short hospital stay. George will be remembered most for his easy nature, his love and support of his family, a willingness to help whenever a need arose, and ability to solve problems. He is predeceased by his dear wife Sheila (nee Crayford) and his brothers Ron and Leigh. He will be greatly missed, but remembered with fondness and admiration by his family, including sisters-in-law Norma Jean and Ingrid, sons Andrew (Joanne) and Peter, daughter Theresa (Martin), grandchildren Quinn, Jonathan, Amanda and Lauren, and great grandson Greyson. The family would like to thank the medical and administrative staff at Grand River Hospital not only for George's care, but for expediting new protocols allowing George's daughter to visit during COVID-19. George's family will receive relatives and friends from 3-3:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Memorial Service in the chapel on Saturday at 4 p.m. Please note that if you plan to attend, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP your attendance through the funeral home website. Those unable to attend may view George's service through the following livestream link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to World Vision or The Canadian Bible Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for George's memorial.