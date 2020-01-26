|
Born in Montreal, QC, passed away on January 22, 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital Kitchener, Ontario, six days after his 95th birthday. George was a longtime resident of Waterloo, Ontario.
Last child and dear son of deceased parents George Thomas Pover and Minnie Marsden. Loving brother of his deceased siblings, Evelyn (Thomas) Clark, Hilda (Hyman) Caplan, Louise (Frank) Whitfield, Thomas (Jacqueline Doucet), and Albert.
Much loved uncle to nephews Bruce Clark (wife Elizabeth), late Douglas Clark, Gary Pover (wife Diane), and nieces Joyce (late Donald) Smith, and Judy (John) Bennett and their extended families.
George was a World War II Veteran of RCA Black Watch, Quebec Regiment, enlisting in June, 1943. Going overseas with a Royal Canadian Artillery Unit, Private George Pover transferred to the Infantry and was subsequently reported Missing in Action on October 10, 1944. Three months later, there was a radio broadcast from a prisoner of war camp in the Reich on January 19, 1945. George Pover was officially accounted for and no longer considered missing in action. The message to his family was broadcast at 7:15 p.m. that same day "Dear Mum, I am fit and well, please do not worry, Love George."
The family thanks Dr. B. M. Campbell and nurses at St. Mary's General Hospital for compassionate care.
Cremation has taken place. A private family funeral will be held at a later date.
If desired, memorial donations to St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
