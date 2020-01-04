|
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at The Village of Winston Park at the age of 95. George is predeceased by the love of his life, Betty Calder (m. 1954). After Betty`s passing in 1995, George met Evelyn Sharkey and shared many wonderful years with Ev before her passing in 2015. George is also predeceased by his parents Ada and George Jessiman Calder, step-father John Shannon, his son Scott Calder, his brother Ray Calder, brothers-in-law Jim Stevens and Roland Kelly, and sisters-in-law Fern Calder, Maureen Stevens and Mary Kelly. Beloved Dad to Wayne and daughter-in-law Susan. Loving grandpa to his two granddaughters Sarah (Marc Quirion) and Michelle. Great-grandpa to his precious great-grandchild, Elise Quirion. Uncle to Mark Calder (Paula), Jim Calder (Linda), Bonnie Kelly (Mary), Carol Kelly, Lynne McGregor (Charles), and Eve. Great-uncle to Lesley (Adam), Jeff (Michelle), Sharlyn (Greg), Kimberly (Teague), and their families. During the war, George trained as a pilot in Western Canada. Luckily the war ended before he was called on to fly a mission. After the war, George worked for GM as a car insurance adjuster in Ottawa and Halifax. In Halifax, he met Betty and they married in 1954. They lived together in Halifax for 3 years before they settled in Scarborough and had 2 boys, Wayne and Scott. George continued to enjoy flying and also began carpentry work. He purchased some land from his mother and step-father near Novar, Ontario. In 1955, George built a cottage which to this day still stands. He took a lot of pride over the years doing his own maintenance and renovations on his house and cottage. At 35, he decided to become a teacher. He taught geography at Woburn Collegiate Institute in Scarborough until he retired at age 65. George lived independently at his Scarborough home until the age of 92. The family wishes to thank George's former neighbours in Scarborough Ramone, Maureen, Fiona, and Sandjeep, and his friend and financial advisor, Raj, for all the countless hours assisting him. Your help was very much appreciated. Special thanks to all the staff and friends at the Village of Winston Park who have cared for George over the past two years. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. Visit www.henrywalser.com for George's memorial.