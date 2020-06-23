George RUEDIGER
George passed away peacefully at home, with his wife Anna by his side, on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of 57 years to Anna (nee Rempel), dear father of Ed and wife Lorie and Gloria Lee and husband Grant, and Opa to Millie, Harrison and Wilhelm Ruediger and Alex and Justin Lee. George is survived by his half-brother Edward Riediger. Predeceased by his parents Jakob and Anna Riediger and his Oma Louise Voth. George's family expresses a special thank you to the LHIN Group, especially nurse Bernadette. A private family visitation and funeral service will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Waterloo. Condolences for the family and memorial donations to the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
