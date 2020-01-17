|
|
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth. George Yates formerly of Plattsville in his 71st year. Beloved husband of Susan (Kuepfer) Yates whom he married July 10, 1993. Dear father of Kim and husband Brian Rogers of Aurora, Ken Yates and Jane Stockwell of Hamilton and Jessica Yates and Robert Baverstock of Drumbo. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Alexander, Andrew, Kaitlyn, Neko, Noah, Lincoln, Reid and Charlize. Survived by his sister Louise & husband Paul Parker of Little Britain, brother Chris & wife Sheri of Brooklyn, father-in-law Levi Kuepfer of New Hamburg, sister-in-law Rose and Ross Yantzi of Tavistock and brother-in-law Dennis and Sandy Kuepfer of New Hamburg. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Vera (Reader) Yates, brother Don Yates and mother-in-law Beatrice Kuepfer. Relatives and friends may call at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home 291 Huron St., New Hamburg on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A public graveside service will take place in the East Zorra Mennonite Church Cemetery 16th Line on Monday January 20, 2020 at 12 noon followed by the Memorial Service in the East Zorra Mennonite Church at 1:00 p.m. At George's request, rather than flowers, please consider a donation to the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth (cheques accepted) and this would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be sent at www.gffh.ca Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Glendinning Funeral Home, Plattsville "If you have a strong belief , savor it . But don't waste your time trying to convince others. They will make their own choices no matter what you tell them, and it will only bring you frustration. Live your faith and set an example. Live true to your beliefs and let that memory sway them."
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 17, 2020