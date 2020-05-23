It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Georgia Ruth McEwen (nee Priems) on May 18, 2020 at the age of 77. Georgia is survived by her son, Daniel; daughter-in-law Barbara Phillips; granddaughter Adrianna McEwen; sisters Phyllis Picard (Wayne), Janet Leach (Arnold), Leonore Galuska and Diane Martin (John); brother Bruce Priems; sister-in-law Kristine Priems and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Murray and Olga; brother Michael; brother-in-law Robert Galuska and nephews Casey Martin and David Picard. Georgia had the pleasure of working in an art gallery for several years. She also loved flower arranging, drawing, baking and was a wonderful pianist. Her dogs Prince and Toshi were a big part of her life. Georgia lived by the motto, "Don't sweat the small stuff (and it's all the small stuff)". There will be a private family funeral at a later date. Condolences for the family and donations to Humane Society or Guide Dogs may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 23, 2020.