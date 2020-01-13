Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Georgia STOUROS

Stouros, Georgia Passed away peacefully, on Saturday, January 11, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 93. Beloved sister of George Stouros and Evelyn Loucas (George) and the late Betty Havaris (Fred), Leo Stouros (Pat). Dear Thea Georgia to Allison, Peter, Monique, Marea, Bob, Sam, Sandra, Nick, George, Selena, Ota, Nicole, Danielle, Leanne, Christina, Steve, Lexi, Leah, Tori, Leo, Jordan, Kiana, Jonathan, Carston and Trent. Georgia's family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Trisagion 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Funeral service 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 527 BRIDGEPORT RD, Kitchener. Cemetery interment will be followed by a reception in the church hall. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Georgia's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 13, 2020
