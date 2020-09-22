1/1
Georgina Alberta HARRIS
Georgina passed away peacefully, after a short illness, at St. Jacobs Place, St. Jacobs, Ontario, on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the age of 94. Georgina was predeceased by her loving husband of 66 years, "Bing" in 2012. Dear mother of Bob and Heather of Hawkesville, Dane and Christina of Ottawa, Ron and Tracey of Strathroy. Loving grandmother of Michael and his wife Nicole, Nathan and his wife Emma, Kristen, Crystal, Melissa, Kevin and Chad. Great-grandmother to Autumn and Irelyn, Hannah and James. Lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents Burton and Myrtle (Lee) Corman of Stoney Creek, her brothers Ellis and Elmon, and sisters Marion and Irma. At Georgina's request cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. If so desired, in lieu of flowers, donations to Calvary United Church (48 Hawkesville Road, Box 189, St. Jacobs, N0B 2N0) would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at St. Jacobs Place, the Waterloo Wellington LHIN, and the Care Partners Palliative Care Team who worked together to care for Mom with tender compassion and kindness. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 22, 2020.
