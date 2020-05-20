On May 16, 2020, at 1640, Gerry ceased his lengthy struggle for every breath in the comfort of his home with his soulmate Janice, daughter Temara, and three beloved dogs Charlie, Casey, and Finnegan by his side. Gerry was looking forward to being reunited with his much loved son, Christopher Alden, who left us in 2016. Gerry, also known as Auley, was born in Broadlands, Quebec, to Emma (Blaikie) and Donald Grant Brown. One of twelve children, Gerry devoted his younger life to helping care for his siblings. He is predeceased by his two younger sisters, Gloria and Geraldine. At the age of 17, Gerry moved to Ontario for work. He served as a member of the Waterloo Township Police Force, worked in several local manufacturing factories, owned and operated his own construction companies, and served at Kitchener Wilmot Hydro. He devoted his life to working hard to provide for his children and family. Gerry is survived by his remaining five children Gerry, Marilyn, Debbie, Dale, Temara, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-greatranddaughter, his brothers and sisters, his brother and sisters-in-law, and his many nieces and nephews. Donations can be made in his name to McMaster Children's Hospital, and to help his dog friends at Hillside Kennels Animal Control. Celebrations of life will occur at a later time when it is safe to do so. Rest in peace, my love. You are forever loved - your wife, Janice



