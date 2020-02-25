|
Passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 84. Gerald of R.R. #1, West Montrose is remembered by his sister-in-law June Moyer of Elora. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Julia (Logel) Moyer, and his brother Fred (2019). Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11:30 a.m. in the Dreisinger Funeral Home Chapel, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Interment in St. Boniface Cemetery, Maryhill. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 25, 2020