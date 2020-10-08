1/1
Gerald (Jerry) Donegan
1941-10-12 - 2020-10-06
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At Stratford General Hospital on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Gerald Samuel (Jerry) Donegan of Listowel, in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Margaret Helen (Margie) Stewart. Loving father of Courtney & Brad Brooks and their children, Parker & Lawson; Ryan & Jody Donegan and their children, Brodie, Hunter & Bentley; Paul Donegan & friend Lori, Peter & Julie Donegan and Patrick Donegan & their families. Dear brother of Sheila & Jack Smith and Harry Donegan. Remembered by several nieces & nephews. Predeceased by sister-in-law Judy Donegan, brother-in-law Carl Mehring and his parents, Harold Samuel & Marjorie Adell (Johnston) Donegan. Jerry's father "Sam" was the founder of Donegan's Haulage. After his death the family of Jerry, Sheila & Harry took over the reins and operated a very successful business for many years before they retired, passing it on to the next generation. A private family funeral service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Trinity United Church, Listowel, with Rev. Beth Kerr officiating. Interment Fairview Cemetery Listowel Everyone must wear a mask and social distancing will be maintained. A memorial celebration of Jerry's life will be held at a later date and we hope to bring family & friends together at that time. Memorial remembrances to Heart & Stroke Foundation, 556 Huron St., Stratford, ON N5A 5T9 or Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation, 255 Elizabeth St. E., Listowel, ON N4W 2P5 would be appreciated. Condolences & donation information available at www.listowelfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved