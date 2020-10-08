At Stratford General Hospital on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Gerald Samuel (Jerry) Donegan of Listowel, in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Margaret Helen (Margie) Stewart. Loving father of Courtney & Brad Brooks and their children, Parker & Lawson; Ryan & Jody Donegan and their children, Brodie, Hunter & Bentley; Paul Donegan & friend Lori, Peter & Julie Donegan and Patrick Donegan & their families. Dear brother of Sheila & Jack Smith and Harry Donegan. Remembered by several nieces & nephews. Predeceased by sister-in-law Judy Donegan, brother-in-law Carl Mehring and his parents, Harold Samuel & Marjorie Adell (Johnston) Donegan. Jerry's father "Sam" was the founder of Donegan's Haulage. After his death the family of Jerry, Sheila & Harry took over the reins and operated a very successful business for many years before they retired, passing it on to the next generation. A private family funeral service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Trinity United Church, Listowel, with Rev. Beth Kerr officiating. Interment Fairview Cemetery Listowel Everyone must wear a mask and social distancing will be maintained. A memorial celebration of Jerry's life will be held at a later date and we hope to bring family & friends together at that time. Memorial remembrances to Heart & Stroke Foundation, 556 Huron St., Stratford, ON N5A 5T9 or Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation, 255 Elizabeth St. E., Listowel, ON N4W 2P5 would be appreciated. Condolences & donation information available at www.listowelfuneralhome.com