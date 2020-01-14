|
|
Passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in his 80th year, with family by his side. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be sadly missed by Shirley, his wife of 53 years, his children Bonnie (Leigh), Jamie, and Julie (Gavin) and grandchildren Lindsay, Emma, and John. He will be fondly remembered by many close life- long friends and extended family. As per Jerry's wishes there will be no funeral service and cremation has taken place. A private family celebration of life will be held. Special thanks to Dr. Tan and the many nurses and PSW's from Care Partners Palliative Care Team for their care and support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre or Care Partners Kitchener. Condolences may be expressed online at www.tricitycremations.com or 519-772-1237.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 14, 2020